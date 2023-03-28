Nashville shooter may have felt ‘resentment’ toward school, police chief says
BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/Getty Images North America/TNS

Nashville shooter Audrey Hale may have felt “resentment” toward the school in Monday’s deadly rampage, the city’s police chief said Tuesday. Officials say Hale, a former student at the Covenant School, killed three kids and three adults there before being fatally shot by police. “There’s some belief that there was some resentment for having to go to that school,” Chief John Drake told NBC News. Investigators have not released a motive for the shooting, but Drake said Monday that Hale, 28, left a manifesto and “some writings” pertaining to the attack. Evidence suggests Hale may have planned to ...