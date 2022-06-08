Nassar victims, including Simone Biles, allege FBI failed to protect them, seek $1 billion-plus

From left to right: U.S. Olympic Gymnasts Aly Raisman, Simone Biles, McKayla Maroney and NCAA and world champion gymnast Maggie Nichols are approached by Sen. - Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images North America/TNS
DETROIT — Alleging the FBI mishandled its investigation into sexual abuse allegations against Michigan State University sports doctor Larry Nassar, some of gymnastics’ biggest names have filed claims seeking more than $1 billion against the bureau, attorneys announced Wednesday. Dozens of women, including world-renowned athletes such as Simone Biles, allege they were among those assaulted “due to the FBI’s failure to take required steps to protect them,” their lawyers said in a statement Wednesday. Along with Biles, the Nassar victims filing the latest claims include Olympic gymnasts Aly Raism...