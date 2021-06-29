Man accused of murdering two Black victims had notebook with racist and anti-Semitic writings: prosecutors

New information is coming out on a double fatal shooting in the Boston area over the weekend.

"Nathan Allen, the man killed by Winthrop Police after he allegedly crashed a stolen truck into a home and fatally shot two bystanders, posted photos of himself shooting what look to be real guns and playing first person shooter video games on Instagram," CBS Boston reports. "On Sunday afternoon, police say the 28-year-old was carrying two handguns when he stole a truck and allegedly shot two black Winthrop residents, retired Massachusetts State Trooper Dave Green and Air Force Staff Sgt. Ramona Cooper."

"The District Attorney is investigating the case as a hate crime after finding 'disturbing' notes in his notebook. There were anti-semitic and racist writings with Allen's handwriting, with some written just last week," the network reported. "Police say Allen had no criminal record, and he he passed a background check and had a license to carry the guns. Healso earned a bachelors degree in Science from UMass Dartmouth in 2014 and a PHD in Physical Therapy from MGH Institute of Health Professions in 2021."

Watch the CBS Boston report: