'Greedy' trust funder arrested 'on the high seas' for murdering mom and grandfather: report

The United States Attorney in Vermont announced the arrest of a 28-year-old man "pursuant to an eight-count indictment charging him with the 2016 murder of his mother, Linda Carman, on the high seas, and related frauds to obtain family and insurance funds."

"According to the unsealed indictment, in 2013, Nathan Carman shot and killed his grandfather John Chakalos at Chakalos’s home in Windsor, Connecticut, and, in 2016, killed his mother Linda Carman and sunk his boat during a supposed fishing trip off the coast of Rhode Island. The indictment alleges that both killings were part of a scheme to obtain money and property from the estate of John Chakalos and related family trusts," DOJ announced. "If convicted of murder on the high seas, Carman faces mandatory life imprisonment. The fraud charges each carry a potential penalty of up to 30 years of imprisonment."

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the United States Coast Guard, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF), the Connecticut State Police, the Windsor (Connecticut) Police Department, and the South Kingstown (Rhode Island) Police Department participated in the investigation.

Greed was allegedly a motive for the murders.

"Following Chakalos’s murder, the indictment said, Nathan Carman received approximately $550,000, including $150,000 from the college account and $400,000 from the beneficiary-on-death account. He moved to Vermont in 2014 and was unemployed during most of the ensuing two years, the filing said," The Boston Globe reported. "Then came another fishing trip with his mother, this one on his boat, the Chicken Pox, in September 2016."

Carman is scheduled to be arraigned on Wednesday, WCAX-TV reported.

