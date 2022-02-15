California Naval base locks down after man discovered with bomb-making materials in his car: report
Navy ships AFP

On Tuesday, The Daily Beast reported that a Naval station in California was forced to briefly shut down after a man was discovered nearby with bomb-making materials in his car.

"The driver approached the North Island Naval Air Station entrance in Coronado around 9 a.m. and officials requested to search his car, after which they found loose bomb-making materials," reported Corbin Bolies. "Nothing was assembled and the man, who has not been identified, was taken in for questioning. The main gate remained closed as of Tuesday afternoon and authorities asked people to stay away, according to the base’s Facebook."

As of Tuesday afternoon, it remains unclear what the suspect's intentions were.

This comes a few months after an active shooter situation triggered a lockdown at the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio.

