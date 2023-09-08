Peter Navarro says he's doing his 'duty to God' and Trump after guilty verdict

Former Donald Trump advisor Peter Navarro was found guilty on contempt charges on Thursday, after which he said he was doing his duty to support God and the former president.
Navarro, who gave a speech after the guilty verdict in which he lashed out against "woke Marxists," later took to social media to vent frustrations.
"Guilty. I’m doing my duty to God, country, the Constitution, and my commander-in-chief," he wrote on Thursday. "Standing tall thanks for your prayers."
Law professor Orin Kerr pointed out what Trump allegedly previously said about situations like this.
"'If you get in trouble, I'll pardon you.' -- Trump, 2019, when instructing senior officials to carry out his wishes even if it was a crime to so," Kerr wrote.