Neo-Nazi leader gets seven years in jail for targeting Jewish journalists in harassment campaign

Kaleb Cole, a 25-year-old leader of the neo-Nazi group Atomwaffen Division, has been sentenced to seven years in jail over running a harassment campaign targeting Jewish journalists.

NBC News reports that Cole's seven-year prison sentence was a result of his conviction of charges of conspiracy, mailing threatening communications, and interfering with a federally protected activity.

The United States Department of Justice alleged that Cole and his fellow Nazis "focused primarily on those who are Jewish or journalists of color" and sent them posters informing them that they had "been visited by your local Nazis."

In one case, the Nazis glued one of the posters to the window of the home of an Arizona-based editor of a Jewish publication.

In the wake of the sentencing, U.S. Attorney Nick Brown said that Cole's sentence was a victory over the sources of hatred.

"Today the community and those Mr. Cole and his co-conspirators targeted stand up to say, 'hate has no place here,'" he said.