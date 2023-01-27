Neo-Nazi prison gang leader 'Filthy Fuhrer' and his minions sentenced to life without parole

An Alaska neo-Nazi prison gang leader and his associates were sentenced to life without the possibility of parole over a racketeering scheme that involved the kidnapping and murder of a member on the outside, reported NewsOne on Friday.

"According to the DOJ, Timothy Lobdell, 46, who legally changed his name to 'Filthy Fuhrer' (Lobdell); Roy Naughton, aka Thumper, 46; Glen Baldwin, aka Glen Dog, 41; Colter O’Dell, 30; and Craig King, aka Oakie, 57, were convicted at trial of racketeering conspiracy, kidnapping resulting in death and kidnapping conspiracy," said the report. "But the charges didn’t stop there. Baldwin, O’Dell and King were also convicted of murder in aid of racketeering, and Lobdell and Naughton were hit with an additional two counts each of kidnapping conspiracy, kidnapping and assault in aid of racketeering."

The men, who ran a prison gang known as "1488" — a reference to the "14 words" anthem of white nationalism and a letter-to-number abbreviation of "Heil Hitler" — were first convicted by an Alaska jury last May, under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act, a statue designed to go after organized crime.

"While in prison Lobdell ordered members of the gang to commit violent kidnappings and assaults in the 'free world' outside of prison," said the report. "As part of a plan to impose greater organization and structure among non-incarcerated members, Lobdell insisted on punishing members that he perceived to be defying the 1488 code of conduct, which he believed diminished the power, influence and reputation of the gang. Lobdell sent out a trusted lieutenant with a list of directives, which culminated in the kidnapping and assault of two lower-level gang members April 2, 2017 and July 20, 2017, and the kidnapping, assault, and murder of 1488 member Michael Staton Aug. 3, 2017."

This comes amid a ramp-up of law enforcement against white supremacist gangs. Over the past few years, federal prosecutors have nabbed members of a widely spread neo-Nazi terror cell known as "The Base."