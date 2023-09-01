NC child finds gun in car, shoots and kills 2-year-old brother, police say
Police Tape (AFP)

A 2-year-old boy was shot and killed by his 5-year-old brother inside a car in Statesville Thursday evening, officials said. The brother accidentally fired the loaded gun he found inside the family’s car on Fort Dobbs Road, deputies told WSOC, The Charlotte Observer’s news partner. When police arrived, a neighbor was performing CPR on the child, according to an Iredell County Sheriff’s Office news release. The deputy continued until paramedics took the boy to Iredell Memorial Hospital, where he was flown to Atrium Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem, according to the news relea...