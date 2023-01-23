NC state auditor admits she was involved in hit-and-run car crash

North Carolina State Auditor Beth Wood admitted this Monday that she was involved in a hit-and-run car crash, saying her decision to leave the scene was a "serious mistake," The News & Observer reported.

Wood, who is a Democrat, said she hit a parked car after leaving a party and left the scene because she was unable to move her vehicle. That evening, Wood never informed police about the incident, nor did she informed the owner of the car she hit.

“On the evening of December 8, 2022, I attended a holiday gathering in downtown Raleigh. I was at the event for approximately two hours. When I left, I made a sharp right turn and inadvertently hit a parked car. I was shaken by the incident and, when I was unable to move my vehicle, I left the scene. That was a serious mistake and I regret my decision," she said in a statement. "The next morning, I notified State Motor Fleet Management that I was involved in an accident and subsequently was cited by police for unsafe movement and for failing to provide my name and other information to the owner of the car or a law enforcement officer."

“I sincerely regret my actions and will continue to cooperate with law enforcement. I have served the people of North Carolina as their State Auditor since 2009. I made a mistake in judgment on December 8, but I am committed to continuing to perform my duties with the same energy and determination I am known for," she continued. "I apologize to the owner of the car I hit, my staff and all I serve for leaving the scene of the accident. I have learned from this mistake and am fully accepting personal responsibility for my actions.”

