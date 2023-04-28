NC Supreme Court reverses its past rulings on major voting rights cases

Portraits of former Chief Justices line the wall in the courtroom of the Supreme Court of North Carolina in Raleigh, North Carolina. - Supreme Court of North Carolina/TNS
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The newly Republican-controlled North Carolina Supreme Court on Friday reversed two decisions made by the same court last year when it had a Democratic majority on redistricting and voter ID, and issued a third ruling denying voting rights for some felons. The court under Democratic control had struck down districts drawn by the Republican-led General Assembly on the grounds that they were illegally gerrymandered for partisan reasons. The justices had also struck down a 2018 voter ID law, saying it was racially discriminatory. A lower court had restored voting rights to peopl...