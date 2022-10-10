Nearly 6 in 10 LGBTQ youth who came out before age 13 ‘seriously considered suicide’ in past year, researchers say

According to CNN senior reporter and fact checker Daniel Dale, the National Archives "sorted Bush docs for his library in a heavily secured facility (patrols, cameras, sensors) that happened to be a former alley/restaurant. As with Obama docs the Archives took to Chicago, Bush didn’t take them himself."

Jen Bush took an opportunity to fire back at Trump's jab against his dad, tweeting, "I am so confused. My dad enjoyed a good Chinese meal and enjoyed the challenge of 7 10 split. What the heck is up with you?"

IN OTHER NEWS: GOP video tells Gov. Whitmer and other Democrats that 'God's Gonna Cut You Down'

As the Washington Examiner points out, Trump has insisted that he declassified the documents "while maintaining that a president can declassify material 'even by thinking about it.'

"His legal team previously agreed that "it would be appropriate for a special master to possess a Top Secret/SCI security clearance" to review the documents," the Washington Examiner's Ryan King writes. "During the rally, Trump also demanded that authorities return the material seized. A special master, a third-party reviewer tasked with filtering out privileged material from the stash, is currently going through the records."