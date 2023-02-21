Nearly two years after using an antisemitic slur, Meyers Leonard returns to NBA
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images North America/TNS

MIAMI — A former Miami Heat center, who hasn’t played an NBA game since using an antisemitic slur during a livestream, is returning to the league under a 10-day contract, according to multiple reports. ESPN first reported Meyers Leonard agreed to a 10-day contract with the Milwaukee Bucks. The Bucks' first game after the All-Star break is against Leonard’s former team, the Heat, on Friday in Milwaukee. Leonard was livestreaming a video game, “Call of Duty,” when he used an antisemitic slur in March 2021. According to previous Herald reports, the Heat announced Leonard was suspended from the te...