Nebraska man convicted for Instagram threats against local election officials

Threatening public officials on social media resulted in the conviction of Travis Ford, 42 of Lincoln, Nebraska.

“Do you feel safe? You shouldn’t. Do you think Soros will/can protect you?" Ford asked. "Your security detail is far too thin and incompetent to protect you. This world is unpredictable these days….anything can happen to anyone.”

Attorney General Merrick Garland said the social media posts were unacceptable.

“The Justice Department will not tolerate illegal threats of violence against public officials,” Garland said. “Threats of violence against election officials are dangerous for people’s safety and dangerous for our democracy, and we will use every resource at our disposal to disrupt and investigate those threats and hold perpetrators accountable.”

FBI Director Christopher Wray had a similar message.

“Threatening violence against election workers in an attempt to intimidate them while in performance of their duties will not be tolerated,” Wray said. “Threats to election workers have no place in our society, and today’s plea demonstrates the success of our collaborative efforts to ensure the safety of the workers we entrust to effectuate the democratic process.”

Ford's sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 6. He is facing two years in prison.

The prosecution said the case arose from the Justice Department’s Election Threats Task Force.

