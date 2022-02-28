Nelson Mandela’s family home transformed into a high-end hotel property
GUILLEM SARTORIO/Getty Images North America/TNS

The former home of South Africa’s first Black president has been turned into a luxury getaway. After a massive renovation, the Johannesburg property Nelson Mandela reportedly lived in for six years with his family is now the location of a boutique hotel. Hidden on a quiet street in a wealthy Sandton suburb of Houghton, Sanctuary Mandela recently opened to the public for bed and breakfast accommodations — boasting nine rooms and the 36-seater Insights restaurant with a menu inspired by the anti-apartheid revolutionary, who died in 2013 at 95. Accentuated by artwork and artifacts in tribute to M...