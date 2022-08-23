Neo-Nazi facing 15 years after pleading guilty to hate crime in beating of Black DJ in Washington bar: report

The U.S. Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division has secured a third conviction of neo-Nazis who beat a black DJ at a Lynnwood, Washington bar in 2018.
Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke and U.S. Attorney Nicholas W. Brown announced that Randy Smith, 42, pleaded guilty to a hate crime and making false statements to the FBI, along with an unrelated firearms charge.
"In his plea agreement, Smith admitted that, at the time of the assault, he was a member of a white supremacist support group," DOJ announced. "On Dec. 8, 2018, Smith entered a bar in Lynnwood, Washington, with others, including fellow support group members as well as members of a higher-level white supremacist group. Smith wore clothing and patches indicating his group membership and gave a 'Nazi salute' as he entered the bar. While inside, Smith assaulted T.S, a Black man who was serving as the disc jockey at the bar, because he believed that T.S. was being disrespectful to the members of the white supremacist groups. Smith repeatedly punched T.S., while others punched, kicked, and/or stomped on T.S. and called T.S. racial slurs. As a result of the assault, T.S. suffered bodily injuries. Two bystanders attempted to intervene to help T.S. and stop the assault. Both bystanders were assaulted by members of the white supremacist groups, and both sustained injuries."
Smith was convicted of falsely telling FBI agents he did not remember the victim being called a racial slur at the Rec Room Bar Grill.
"This statement was false, in that Smith knew he and others called T.S. racial slurs before, during and after the assault. Smith made this false statement to the FBI because he wanted to cover up the motive for the assault, which was the bias that he and others had against T.S.’s race," the DOJ explained. "Smith will be sentenced on Nov. 18. The hate crime charge carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison. The false statement charge carries a maximum penalty of up to five years in prison."
In 2018, the Herald newspaper in Everett reported on the items police had recovered.
"Others in the bar were literally card-carrying white nationalists," the newspaper reported. "Randy Smith, 38, of Eugene, Oregon, brought four business cards associated with the hate group Crew 38, according to search warrants. He also had a Nazi swastika on a ring."
The Anti-Defamation League says, "The number 38 is used as a numeric symbol by members of the Hammerskins, a racist skinhead group. Substituting letters for numbers, 38 stands for CH or 'Crossed Hammers,' a reference to the crossed hammers of the group's logo. The most common use of this numeric symbol is with Crew 38, a Hammerskin 'support' group consisting of female associates of the group as well as males interested in becoming members."