Netanyahu to get president's nod for new Israeli government on Sunday

Israeli President Isaac Herzog plans to hand former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu the mandate to form a new government on Sunday, a Herzog spokesperson said on Friday after three days of consultations with representatives from all parties.

A meeting between Herzog and Netanyahu is scheduled for Sunday. After that, the leader of the right-wing conservative Likud party will have four weeks to form a government.

However, Netanyahu aims to form the coalition much earlier.

Negotiations with his possible coalition partners, including a far-right union headed by the Religious Zionist Party, are already under way.

The Religious Zionist Party led by Bezalel Smotrich wants to push through sweeping changes, including a weakening of the judicial system.

According to media reports, a government could be in place as early as next week. The new parliament will be sworn in on Tuesday.

Netanyahu's right-wing religious camp won 64 of 120 seats in the election on 1 November.

The liberal Future Party of the incumbent head of government, Yair Lapid, ended up in second place after Netanyahu's Likud Party. The Religious Zionist Party made it to third place.

This was Israel's fifth election in three and a half years, after an eight-party coalition broke up in June when it lost its majority after only 12 months.

For Netanyahu, it would be the second comeback to the post of head of government. In Israel's history, no one has been in office longer than him.

The right-wing conservative politician was prime minister from 1996 to 1999, then again from 2009 to 2021.