Netflix opens 'immersive' store for fans of popular shows

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Streaming giant Netflix has opened a Los Angeles store that it hopes will combine retail therapy with an "immersive" experience for fans of its popular "Stranger Things," "Bridgerton," and "Squid Game" shows. The store - open until early January - offers shoppers the chance to take photos alongside the iconic Young-hee animatronic doll with laser eyes from “Squid Game" and Queen Charlotte’s throne from period drama "Bridgerton." Costumes and props from the shows are also on display, including a guitar used by one of the main characters in "Stranger Things." (Reporting b...
Report typos and corrections to: corrections@rawstory.com.
Stories Chosen For You
President Joe Biden on Friday predicted a final-hour shift in favor of the Democrats in the midterm elections, saying that the economy, seen as the party's weakest issue, is steadily improving.
"It's been back and forth, with them ahead, us ahead, them ahead, back and forth," Biden told reporters at the White House, three weeks before elections deciding control of Congress.
"Polls have been all over the place. I think we're going to see one more shift back to our side in the closing days," Biden said.
Recent polls show momentum rising on the Republican side, with voters increasingly anxious about high inflation and likely to punish the Democrats on November 8.
Biden's party currently has a razor-thin majority in Congress but Republican leaders say they will block his legislation if they take over the legislature.
Biden, however, maintained an upbeat outlook, also telling MSNBC in an interview late Friday that he intends to seek a second term in 2024, despite already being the oldest person ever in his office. He turns 80 next month.
"I have not made that formal decision but it's my intention, my intention to run again, and we have time to make that decision," Biden told MSNBC.
Asked what the first lady, who is widely judged to be a powerful voice behind the scenes in the White House, thinks of him seeking a second term, Biden indicated she was in favor.
"Dr Biden, my wife, thinks that we're doing something very important and that I shouldn't walk away from it," he said.
'Crash' the economy
In fiery remarks predicting that the Republicans would "crash the economy" if they are in charge of Congress, Biden said voters were starting to see "some good news in the economy" and would return to supporting Democrats in time for voting day.
Biden listed gradually falling gasoline prices, low unemployment across most of the country, and Friday's news of "the largest-ever decline in the federal deficit" as examples.
The deficit reduction is "further proof that we're rebuilding the economy in a responsible way," he said.
Republicans, he said, will eliminate the minimum tax rate for big corporations and "double down" on tax cuts for the most wealthy.
Referring to former president Donald Trump's far-right Make America Great Again or MAGA movement, Biden said the Republican economic plan was "mega-MAGA trickle-down" economics -- "the kind of policies that have failed the country before and will fail again."
The Republicans quickly shot back, citing Biden's "flailing dishonesty."
"Republican-led states continue to keep Americans working, children in schools, and small businesses operating, while Biden and Democrats created a recession, historic inflation and high gas prices. This election is about the economy," Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said in a statement.
In a speech to mostly African American students at Delaware State University in his home state, also Friday, Biden highlighted two recent widely popular measures that the White House says show the president keeping his own election promises.
A ruling to forgive $10,000 of university student loans -- $20,000 for poorer students -- will "make sure you have a shot," Biden said.
Referring to Republican opposition, Biden underlined his populist message, insisting "I will never apologize for helping working and middle class Americans."
The Democrat also touted his decision to pardon thousands of Americans convicted of marijuana possession -- a longtime demand of Black rights activists who point out the disproportionate impact of criminalizing possession of cannabis on Black people.
"I'm keeping my promise that no one, no one should be in jail for barely using or possessing marijuana," he said.
© Agence France-Presse
CONTINUE READING Show less
'In a heartbeat': Why Florida Dems believe DeSantis might take the Trump route and attempt a coup
October 22, 2022
A new analysis is exploring Florida Democratic lawmakers' concerns about the possibility of Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) taking the Trumpian approach in the event he loses the upcoming gubernatorial election.
In a new piece published by HuffPost, S.V. Date posed the question of whether or not the Republican lawmaker would attempt a coup in order to remain in power. "Florida Dems have been watching for four years and have their answer: Yes, in a heartbeat," he wrote.
Since there is a strong possibility DeSantis will win a second term, Date notes that Democrats are concerned about how he's slowly devolving into a "more focused, more capable, more ruthless version of the former president." According to Date, that alone suggests that he would, "without a doubt," do whatever he'd need to in order to maintain power.
READ MORE: 'This is a new low': Ron DeSantis faces blowback after 'trafficking' migrants to Martha’s Vineyard
“He is an authoritarian,” said Florida state Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D). “If he were to become president, Katie bar the door on the continuation of our democracy.”
Although former President Donald Trump's coup attempt failed, Date notes that authoritarian experts have warned that his attempt would not be the last. In fact, the next person to attempt a coup might learn from Trump's downfall. Florida resident Carolina Camps, who also president serves as president for the nonpartisan organization, Cuban American Women Supporting Democracy, believes DeSantis falls into that category.
“He’s smarter. He’s ideological. He’s better educated. And he’s competent,” said Camps. “That scares us to death.”
While DeSantis did offer critical remarks about the violence that ensued on January 6, Date also noted that he has "never criticized Trump’s repeated lies about a 'stolen' election that led to that day, nor Trump’s active encouragement on Jan. 6 itself, including a social media post chastising his own vice president for refusing to join Trump’s effort to overturn the election that was followed within minutes by his followers surging past police lines and into the Capitol building."
READ MORE: Ron DeSantis is being bankrolled by an 'extraordinary' number of billionaire donors: report
Date also pointed to DeSantis' remarks on the one-year anniversary of the Capitol riots. At the time, DeSantis "instead rebuked the news media and Democrats for focusing on investigations into Trump’s central role in efforts to overturn the election and remain in office."
“They are going to take this and milk this for anything they could to try to be able to smear anyone who ever supported Donald Trump,” DeSantis said during a news conference at the time. “And it’s an insult to people when you say it’s an ‘insurrection’ and then, a year later, nobody has been charged with that.”
Former Florida Republican lawmaker David Jolly also explained how DeSantis differs from Trump but is just as dangerous. “Donald Trump is uniquely dangerous with his penchant to ignore any constitutional guardrails, to violate his oath. DeSantis, on the other hand, governs by legally testing those guardrails … but ultimately respects the institutions the Constitution has given us,” Jolly said. “I don’t see him calling a secretary of state and telling him to ‘find’ votes or creating a strategy to prevent Senate certification without merit.”
READ MORE: 'Sellout': Ron DeSantis faces backlash from anti-vax extremists as Florida becomes COVID-19 'hotspot'
CONTINUE READING Show less
A conservative group known as "Moms for Liberty" is triggering a minor earthquake in Florida school board elections, hoping the tremors will ripple across the entire United States.
The group demands that often-sleepy school boards wake up and yank "problematic" books from schools, and empower parents to have more say in public education.
"I am on the right side of history," said Jacqueline Rosario, who is seeking re-election to a school board in Indian River County on Florida's east coast.
Rosario warmly welcomed guests to a lounge in this charming seaside resort, speaking to them about a subject that distresses her: the "insane" education that young Americans get in public schools.
"Moms for Liberty," founded only last year in Florida but now claiming 100,000 members in 42 states, offers wholehearted endorsements of school board candidates like Rosario.
That support has turned school boards, historically apolitical elected bodies, into real powder kegs dealing with subjects such as gender, sexuality and racism in schools.
These days, hot-button culture and social issues ignite passions at the local level, not just the state and national levels.
Some heavyweight Republicans, like Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, a possible presidential candidate in 2024, have gotten involved in the humble school board battles.
Moms for Liberty publicly endorsed DeSantis, and he in turn endorsed candidates like Jacqueline Rosario.
'Pornographic'
Rosario has made a personal battle out of one of Moms for Liberty's obsessions -- "inappropriate" books.
'Culture wars' are rocking elections even for lowly school boards, once just apolitical bodies Giorgio VIERA AFP
As she explained the reasons for her anger, Rosario interrupted the interview.
"Can I read you a couple of excerpts?" she asked, warning that she might feel "weird" because some material "is so explicit."
The candidate recites a sex scene from Margaret Atwood's famous novel "The Handmaid's Tale," which also became a hit television series.
"That's disgusting," Rosario, a former English teacher, said of the work, her voice suddenly stern.
She read an excerpt from another book, "Push", which recounts in graphic detail the rape of a child by her father.
"There is absolutely no literary, scientific, political or any other value to this kind of reading, not for children," Rosario said, adding that she would like such "obscene... pornographic" books to be replaced by others of "higher quality," including ones offering vocational training.
"You're opening up Pandora's box for children who are supposed to preserve their innocence," Rosario said.
She stated that she does not want to "ban or burn" such books, but only to get them out of the classroom -- a message hammered home by Moms for Liberty.
Flags and popcorn
Later in the afternoon, Rosario campaigned at a small church in Vero Beach.
Moms for Liberty espouses both patriotism and deeply conservative ideas Giorgio VIERA AFP
The audience seemed to be behind her. Between a tray of cheese and a bowl of popcorn, Terri Privett, a 53-year-old who loves former president Donald Trump's rallies, worries that "the left is indoctrinating our children with things that are just not American."
During the reception, the song "God Bless the USA" by Lee Greenwood played on a loop -- interrupted, however, when all attendees stood to pledge allegiance to the flag.
Though he is not present, DeSantis' influence is palpable. At the entrance, a lighted sign calls for people to vote for him to "save Florida."
"Our governor is a champion for parental rights," said Jennifer Pippin, head of the Indian River County chapter of Moms for Liberty, convinced that he will win re-election.
For this crowd, DeSantis' military background and his image as a family man are strong reasons to like him.
On a table festooned with small US flags is a list of candidates running in various local elections who espouse anti-abortion rights views. Flyers call on the citizenry to pull children from public schools.
Organizers have also brought two piles of books -- around 150 they deem problematic -- that Jennifer Pippin said contain scenes of "rape, incest" or even "oral sex." Colorful post-it notes indicate the pages of the books with the material deemed questionable.
Love for DeSantis
Moms for Liberty has had a meteoric rise, a sign of the simmering culture wars across the United States.
"I think you're going to see that American politics are going to be changing a lot because of this parent revolution," said Tiffany Justice, one of the co-founders.
She predicts a bright political future for politicians like DeSantis who join up with groups seeking to empower parents over educators.
DeSantis won hearts at the first Moms for Liberty national conference, where he gave a speech.
Moms for Liberty members "wished Ron DeSantis was their governor," Justice said. "You could hear them say we can't wait to vote for him for president of the United States."
© 2022 AFP
CONTINUE READING Show less
Copyright © 2022 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email corrections@rawstory.com.
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}