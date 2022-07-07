Netflix reportedly backs Johnny Depp’s upcoming French film about King Louis XV
Actor Johnny Depp testifies at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia, on May 25, 2022. - Evelyn Hockstein/Getty Images North America/TNS

Netflix will finance and stream an upcoming French film starring Johnny Depp as King Louis XV, according to a report. Depp, 59, was announced as the star of “La Favorite” in January. He hasn’t appeared in a Hollywood production since losing his U.K. libel suit against a paper that called him a “wife beater.” “La Favorite” is expected to debut in France in 2023 and then stream on Netflix France about 15 months later, Bloomberg reported Thursday. Netflix will also co-finance the movie, sources told the outlet. No Depp films have been released in the U.S. since “Waiting for Barbarians” in 2020. H...