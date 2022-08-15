Neurologist who sexually assaulted patients in 3 states found dead in jail, report says
Dr. Ricardo Cruciani walks from the center for criminal justice, in Philadelphia in this 2017 file photo, after pleading guilty to misdemeanor charges that he groped women at a clinic.

Ricardo Cruciani, a neurologist specialized in treating chronic pain who was convicted of sexually assaulting over a dozen patients in three states, was reportedly found dead Monday morning in a New York City jail. The jail on Rikers Island confirmed an inmate died at at the facility at 6:30 a.m.The New York Times reported it was Cruciani and his death was a suspected suicide, citing documents. Cruciani, 68, was convicted by a Manhattan, New York jury in late July of sexually assaulting, abusing and raping six patients at Beth Israel Medical Center in the city. The assaults also occurred at me...