Neurologist who sexually assaulted patients in 3 states found dead in jail, report says

"Wow! In the raid by the FBI of Mar-a-Lago, they stole my three Passports (one expired), along with everything else," Trump posted on his Truth Social network. "This is an assault on a political opponent at a level never seen before in our Country. Third World!"

The FBI hasn't confirmed that Trump's passports, which may include a diplomatic passport, were taken during the search.

FBI agents recovered records marked "top secret" during their search of former president Trump's Florida estate, according to documents made public last week.

The warrant and related materials, unsealed by a Florida judge, showed agents took away with them a significant amount of classified files after the raid, which ignited a political firestorm in an already bitterly divided country.

The extraordinary search was partly based on suspicions of violations of the US Espionage Act related to the illegal retention of sensitive defense documents, the warrant showed.

Some of the papers were marked "top secret" and were "meant to be only available in special government facilities," said the unsealed seven-page federal court filing.

The filing contained a list of items removed from Mar-a-Lago, including information about the "President of France," and the warrant to search the palatial estate in Palm Beach.





With additional reporting by AFP