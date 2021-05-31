Nevada passes bill to go to the front of the line for 2024 primary contests
Las Vegas (Shutterstock)

Nevada lawmakers on Monday passed a bill to move the state to the front of the line for the 2024 presidential nominating calendar.

"The move upends decades of political tradition and is likely to prompt pushback from other early states that want to retain their places in the calendar," the AP reported.

The bill still needs to be signed by Gov. Steve Sisolak (D-NV) and approved by the DNC and RNC.

"The push for Nevada to jump past Iowa's caucuses and New Hampshire's longstanding first-in-the-nation primary follows a behind-the-scenes lobbying campaign led by former U.S. Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid of Nevada," the AP reported. "Reid and other Nevada Democrats have seized on dissatisfaction in the party about the nominating process that gained steam in 2020. They're arguing to replace party-run caucuses with state-run primary elections, which are considered easier to participate in than the in-person neighborhood caucus meetings."