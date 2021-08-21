Trump goes all-in for Nevada conspiracy theorist in key US Senate race

Still banned from social media, former President Donald Trump emailed reporters on Friday evening to announce an endorsement in a key Senate race.
Trump endorsed former Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt, who was the 2018 GOP nominee for governor, but lost by almost 40,000 votes.
In his endorsement, Trump repeated his conspiracy theory about election fraud in Nevada, which Trump lost by over 30,000 votes in 2020.
"He fought valiantly against the Election Fraud, which took place in Nevada," Trump falsely claimed.
Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske, the only GOP official elected statewide, released a 13-page report debunking GOP election fraud conspiracy theories. Cegavske was then censured by the Nevada Republician Party.
Veteran Nevada political reporter Jon Ralston noted that both Trump and Laxalt had lied about voter fraud — and lost elections in Nevada.
Trump lies about fraud in NV (again/still) and endorses Adam Laxalt (shocker), who is lying about the Election Fraud in Nevada (again/still).
They have more than that in common: The both lost NV, too. pic.twitter.com/wKct3r9sY7
— Jon Ralston (@RalstonReports) August 21, 2021