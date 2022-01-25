Newt Gingrich complaint came 1 day before deadline for his longtime aide to comply with Jan. 6 committee: report
Screengrab.

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich (R-GA) blasted Congress one day before a longtime aide was required to turn over documents to the House Select Committee to Investigate the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol.

"Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich's controversial weekend comment that the House January 6 Committee investigators could face jail time themselves if Republicans take over Congress came about two weeks after the panel subpoenaed his longtime former aide who also co-authored a book with him," Business Insider reported Tuesday.

The select committee gave Ross Worthington until Jan. 24 to turn over documents and scheduled him for a Feb. 2 deposition.

READ: Officer Goodman speaks out — says he was 'playing it safe' because people attacked Michael Fanone in public

Gingrich and Worthington co-wrote the book, Breakout : Pioneers of the Future, Prison Guards of the Past, and the Epic Battle That Will Decide America's Fate.

"Worthington served as a research director and lead writer for the media and communications firm Gingrich Productions before joining Trump's transition team that helped him prep for the White House in late 2016 and early 2017," Business Insider reported, noting Worthington had previously served as deputy communications direction for Gingrich's unsuccessful 2012 presidential campaign."

Read the full report.

IN OTHER NEWS: Jen Psaki reminds Peter Doocy of Trump's Twitter tantrums after he whines about 'hashtag' diplomacy

Jen Psaki reminds Peter Doocy of Trump's Twitter tantrums after he whines about 'hashtag' diplomacy www.youtube.com

SmartNews