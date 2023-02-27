New age author Marianne Williamson announces new 2024 Democratic presidential run
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images North America/TNS

New age self-help author Marianne Williamson says she will run for the Democratic 2024 presidential nomination, adding her quirky spiritualism to the mix as the first official challenger to President Joe Biden from within his party. “We are not living in easy times,” Williamson said in an a statement. “But the times will change when we are willing to change them.” Williamson, 70, said she she will formally announce her long shot run in a speech in Washington, D.C., this weekend and will visit early voting states of New Hampshire and South Carolina. Quoting Albert Einstein, Williamson said the ...