New book gives a glimpse of how America would look if the pandemic 'did not lead us to fall to pieces'
(Shutterstock)

For The Bulwark this Friday, Philip Wallach reviews the new book "Nightmare Scenario," from Washington Post reporters Yasmeen Abutaleb and Damian Paletta, which gives an insider's perspective on how things went terribly wrong with the Trump administration's pandemic response.

"In their telling, Trump was 'a president uniquely ill-suited to lead' the nation through this horrible trial, and his fundamental inability to confront the reality of the pandemic made his administration's failure inevitable," Wallach writes. "While he did sometimes allow the country's top public health officials to counsel him and shape his response during the early stages of the pandemic, it was, the authors argue, only a matter of time before he began to treat the virus and all who believed in its seriousness as a personal affront—transforming what could have been a unifying crucible for the United States into yet another source of bitter culture-war enmity."

Wallach goes on to write that the book offers us a glimpse into an America in which "the pandemic did not lead us to fall to pieces."

"The authors themselves believe that the best way of achieving national unity and beating the virus would have been for the whole country to get behind its scientific experts. Their brief for that position, however, is conclusory and unpersuasive."

Read the full book review over at The Bulwark.

SmartNews