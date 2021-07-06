New video shows mob of Capitol rioters brutally assaulting officer who tried to defend Senate chamber

As the nation marks six months since the Jan. 6 insurrection, newly released closed-circuit video shows pro-Trump rioters assaulting and shoving aside a Capitol police officer just before they breached the Senate chamber.

Erick Flack, an investigative reporter at WUSA 9, noted that one of the rioters shown in the video is Bruno Joseph Cua, then 18, the youngest person to be charged in the insurrection.

After being pushed away from the Senate door, the officer briefly squares up and appears ready to fight one of the rioters as they laugh at him.



According to a criminal complaint charging Cua, the officer was among three who had gone to the third floor in an attempt to lock the door to the Senate chambers, when a large group of people started coming down the hallway.

"A number of individuals attempted to gain access to the room that the officers were trying to secure. Shoving ensued between the officers and at least one of the individuals in the group. (The officer) did not recall what any of the individuals looked like or what they were wearing," the complaint states.

Cua, who was armed with a baton, is shown later with other rioters inside the chamber in a video shot by Luke Mogelson, a reporter from the New Yorker magazine.

Cua faces a slew charges, including assault on a federal officer, engaging in physical violence, violent entry or disorderly conduct, and civil disorder. He later boasted on Instagram about storming the Capitol, before writing a letter to the judge in his case, apologizing and begging to be released from jail.



Watch the video below.