GOP candidate compares Zelenskyy​ to Osama bin Laden – then whines about 'fake news campaign hit piece'

On Monday, The Daily Beast reported that Bruce Fenton, a Bitcoin millionaire who recently declared his candidacy for Senate in New Hampshire as a Republican, compared Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the late terrorist leader Osama bin Laden in his first televised interview as a candidate.

Fenton was explaining his skepticism of U.S. assistance to Ukraine against the Russian invasion during an interview with WMUR’s Adam Sexton.

"There's so many parallels right now between Ukraine and the Taliban and what happened in Afghanistan," Fenton said. "Remember, as Zelenskyy is a hero now, Osama bin Laden was once considered a hero."

Fenton is referring to incorrect conspiracy theories, frequently pushed by both the far left and far right, that the United States assisted or at least endorsed the cause of Osama bin Laden in the 1980s when he was trying to fight the U.S.S.R. out of Afghanistan. The U.S. provided aid to guerrilla fighters in the country, some of whom later joined with other groups to form the Taliban — but never aided or assisted bin Laden, or publicly supported him.

"Our foreign policy was an absolute disaster," Fenton continued. "We were over there for 20 years and we have nothing to show for it. We do this again and again and again. The military industrial complex keeps getting us into these wars and we have this sort of never ending war situation. It's not our place. We should mind our own business."

In response to The Daily Beast's article, Fenton sarcastically tweeted: "Thank you to Roger, a blogger at Daily Beast for my first fake news campaign hit piece!"

Watch video of Fenton's remarks below: