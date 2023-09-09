New Jersey dating coach for men sentenced to 4 years for Jan. 6 attack on U.S. Capitol
ALEX EDELMAN/Getty Images North America/TNS

A New Jersey dating coach for men was sentenced to four years in prison for his participation in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Patrick Alonzo Stedman of Haddonfield, New Jersey, was convicted of felony obstruction of an official proceeding plus four misdemeanors in June. Before his Friday sentencing, Stedman asked for prayers on the social media platform X. “Please pray for me, and most especially for my family,” he wrote alongside a photo of his wife and two children — all draped in red, white and blue. On Friday, Stedman confirmed he was headed to prison and being forced to pay $22,...