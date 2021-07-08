Assailants tell Native American woman ‘Happy Independence Day’ as they beat her unconscious
A New Mexico Native American woman who was assaulted by two men and a woman on Sunday says the attack was racially motivated, The Durango Herald reports.

According to a Facebook post by a person who knows the victim, the attackers were "saying something about white supremacy and Happy Independence Day [expletive]."

"She expressed to the officer that she felt it was racially motivated because she is a Native American, and they said 'Happy Independence Day' to her as they battered her," Farmington Police Department spokeswoman Nicole Brown said.

According to the victim's acquaintance's Facebook post, she lost consciousness during the attack after being "punched" and "stomped."

Police still do not have enough evidence to declare the attack a hate crime, according to the Herald. There's also not an adequate description of the attackers since they attacked the victim from behind.

