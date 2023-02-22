New MSNBC show led by former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki gets air date and title

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki speaks at a news briefing in the Brady Briefing Room of the White House on March 17, 2022, in Washington, D.C.. - NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images North America/TNS
MSNBC has announced plans for a brand-new program with former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki. The show, titled “Inside with Jen Psaki,” will air Sundays at noon ET on MSNBC beginning March 19, followed by a release on NBC’s Peacock streaming platform a day later. The program plans to utilize Psaki’s public policy experience to give an in-depth look at our country’s biggest issues. “Her extensive experience in government and on the campaign trail and perspective as a White House and Washington insider is the type of analysis that sets MSNBC apart,” said Rashida Jones, MSNBC’s president, ...