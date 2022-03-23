Tornado tore through New Orleans — at least one dead as first responders assess damage: report

Louisiana was hit with a fatal tornado on Tuesday night.
"A tornado tore through parts of New Orleans and its suburbs Tuesday night, ripping down power lines and scattering debris in a part of the city that had been heavily damaged by Hurricane Katrina 17 years ago," the Associated Press reported Tuesday. "The tornado appeared to start in a New Orleans suburb and then move east across the Mississippi River into the Lower 9th Ward of New Orleans and parts of St. Bernard Parish — both of which were badly damaged by Katrina — before moving northeast."
Images purportedly from the scene show widespread destruction.
Photos from Reggie Ford in Arabi \n\n@DavidBernardTV @ZackFradellaWx @FOX8NOLA @NWSNewOrleanspic.twitter.com/YxL3LYuu0M— Shelby Latino (@Shelby Latino) 1648002024
Video reportedly showed the storm moving through Arabi, Louisiana.
MASSIVE Tornado moving through Arabi, Louisiana in @StBGov Video by Marshall Jackson @FOX8NOLApic.twitter.com/DdPta8JuBk— David Bernard (@David Bernard) 1648000589
Video showed the storm passing by a cruise ship.
WOW. Incredible view of the tornado near New Orleans earlier as seen from the Mississippi River while a cruise ship passed by.\n\nVideo from a @WGNOtv viewer via @PeytonLocicero.pic.twitter.com/picbXCWzDN— Brantly Keiek (@Brantly Keiek) 1648000596
Watch WDSU-TV's coverage:
This is gut-wrenching. You can't even tell what these buildings were in Old Arabi. The area is unrecognizable after a tornado moved over the area tonight. >> https://bit.ly/3qqY7iM\u00a0pic.twitter.com/Euf8Au9viW— wdsu (@wdsu) 1648001691
NEW: At least one person was killed by the tornado that swept across part of metropolitan New Orleans late Tuesday, St. Bernard Parish President Guy McInnis said.https://www.nola.com/news/article_8411b5ac-aa51-11ec-906c-c7feb023228d.html?utm_medium=social&utm_source=twitternoladotcom&utm_campaign=snd\u00a0\u2026— NOLA.com (@NOLA.com) 1648003235