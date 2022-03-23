Tornado tore through New Orleans — at least one dead as first responders assess damage: report
Louisiana was hit with a fatal tornado on Tuesday night.

"A tornado tore through parts of New Orleans and its suburbs Tuesday night, ripping down power lines and scattering debris in a part of the city that had been heavily damaged by Hurricane Katrina 17 years ago," the Associated Press reported Tuesday. "The tornado appeared to start in a New Orleans suburb and then move east across the Mississippi River into the Lower 9th Ward of New Orleans and parts of St. Bernard Parish — both of which were badly damaged by Katrina — before moving northeast."

Images purportedly from the scene show widespread destruction.


Video reportedly showed the storm moving through Arabi, Louisiana.

Video showed the storm passing by a cruise ship.

Watch WDSU-TV's coverage:







