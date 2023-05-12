New study shows unemployment rates for Black youth have not recovered since the pandemic
Taniya Howell, a senior at West Town Academy in Chicago, is seen outside the school on Friday, May 12, 2023. - Terrence Antonio James/Chicago Tribune/TNS

CHICAGO — When Taniya Howell started high school, her mother was incarcerated and her father worked a lot. She roamed the streets, engaged in fights and was kicked out of school. “It took a lot for me to get where I am here today, but I made it through,” said Howell, 21, now a senior at West Town Academy. “Being employed, it helped tremendously.” Howell spoke out about the importance of jobs for youth with other high schoolers Thursday in front of the Thompson Center, where they called on state senators to support legislation that would provide $300 million toward youth employment programs. Th...