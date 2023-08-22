New video shows Philadelphia Police officer shot Eddie Irizarry within seconds of getting out of patrol car
Shattered glass is visible in the drivers side window of the gold Toyota Corolla Eddie Irizarry was driving as police investigators are on the scene in the 100 block of East Willard Street on Aug. 14. - Tom Gralish/The Philadelphia Inquirer/TNS

Surveillance video released Tuesday by a lawyer for the family of Eddie Irizarry, who was shot and killed by a Philadelphia Police officer in Kensington last week, shows that the officer fired multiple shots at him within five seconds of getting out of his cruiser. The video, captured by a nearby home’s surveillance camera, shows Irizarry’s Toyota Corolla drive the wrong way down the 100 block of East Willard Street and quickly park. A police patrol car then came down the block. Officer Mark Dial and his partner stopped their cruiser in the middle of the street, then stepped out out of the car...