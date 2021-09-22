WATCH: Trump brags that he can golf better than Biden -- almost a year after losing to him by 7 million votes
President Donald Trump golfing (Twitter)

Former President Donald Trump may have lost to President Joe Biden by more than 7 million votes nationwide -- but at least he's apparently still got a better golf swing.

A new video posted on the @PatriotTakes Twitter account shows Trump hitting a long drive at one of his golf courses and then remarking, "You think Biden can hit a ball like that? He couldn't get it past the first tee!"

While the strength of Biden's golf game is unknown, it has been proven that Biden can get 7 million more votes than Trump and beat him in the electoral college by a count of 306 votes to 232 votes.

Watch the video below.


