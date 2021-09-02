New York City under 1st ever Flash Flood Emergency as Ida pummels tri-state area

Shocking photos and videos are emerging on social media of massive flooding as the remnants of Hurricane Ida hit New York City.

"The National Weather Service said it had recorded rainfall rates of at least three to five inches in an hour across northeast New Jersey and parts of New York City, which was under a flash flood emergency for the first time," The New York Times reports. "At Newark Airport, 3.24 inches of rain were recorded between 8 and 9 p.m., the Weather Service said. Between 8:51 and 9:51 p.m., Central Park recorded 3.15 inches of rain."

One video purported to show flooding inside the airport.

All New York City subway service was suspended.









Here are other images and videos posted to social media:









The sounds of the flash flood: car alarms, yelling in the distance, strange humming noise, water flow pic.twitter.com/2Ow0GGv3CV

— Pearl Gabel (@PearlGabel) September 2, 2021











































































