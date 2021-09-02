New York City under 1st ever Flash Flood Emergency as Ida pummels tri-state area

Screengrab
Shocking photos and videos are emerging on social media of massive flooding as the remnants of Hurricane Ida hit New York City.
"The National Weather Service said it had recorded rainfall rates of at least three to five inches in an hour across northeast New Jersey and parts of New York City, which was under a flash flood emergency for the first time," The New York Times reports. "At Newark Airport, 3.24 inches of rain were recorded between 8 and 9 p.m., the Weather Service said. Between 8:51 and 9:51 p.m., Central Park recorded 3.15 inches of rain."
One video purported to show flooding inside the airport.
This is just unreal. Flooding INSIDE @EWRairport (credit: Kimberly Mairs). @DaveCurren @News12NJ @News12Weather… https://t.co/Zd1wYSps71— News 12 NJ NewsDesk (@News 12 NJ NewsDesk) 1630547923.0
All New York City subway service was suspended.
It happened: NYC subway service completely suspended because of the storm. Stark example of the city’s vulnerabili… https://t.co/Jvi7uzri9u— Cliff Levy (@Cliff Levy) 1630550899.0
Here are other images and videos posted to social media:
Flooding in 28th St Station NYC!!! And everyone is taking videos!!!!#OnlyInNYC https://t.co/eV2QlALEno— Aleksander Milch (@Aleksander Milch) 1630546540.0
The sounds of the flash flood: car alarms, yelling in the distance, strange humming noise, water flow pic.twitter.com/2Ow0GGv3CV
— Pearl Gabel (@PearlGabel) September 2, 2021
North plainfield New jersey under water #ida https://t.co/76lVRvLUrz— suebav (@suebav) 1630548920.0
Bronx River Parkway. INSANE flooding. https://t.co/nzT44Q2Ly7— Marc Weinberg (@Marc Weinberg) 1630549710.0
For the first time, a Flash Flood Emergency has been issued for the New York City metro where more than a half a fo… https://t.co/qqQKJaPtin— Brent Watts WDBJ (@Brent Watts WDBJ) 1630549735.0
Twice in 11 days the record for most rain in an hour has been broken in Central Park - and they have been keeping r… https://t.co/vZdiRT9kA9— Joel Siegel (@Joel Siegel) 1630550650.0
And through it all! @Grubhub delivery still out there bringing your dinner #ida #flooding #brooklyn https://t.co/2baP69JXhW— Unequal Scenes (@Unequal Scenes) 1630549006.0