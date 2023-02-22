Teen’s subway surfing death is latest in disturbing NYC trend

Mayor Eric Adams takes questions after a news conference on Feb.14, 2023, in Bronx, New York. - Barry Willilams/New York Daily News/TNS
NEW YORK — The death of a 15-year-old subway surfer trying to ride a train across the Williamsburg Bridge is the latest in a long line of fatalities among daredevils illegally riding the rails atop train cars.
The MTA says it doesn’t keep statistics on how many subway surfing busts it makes. But agency data show a sharp spike in incidents of people riding outside train cars — nearly double prepandemic numbers. A whopping 928 people were found riding outside subway cars last year, more than four times as many incidents as in the previous two years.