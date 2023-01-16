NYC investigators who probed sick-leave fraud accused of committing sick-leave fraud: report

A pair of New York City investigators who have been looking into allegations of correctional officers at Rikers Island fraudulently claiming sick days are now themselves under investigation for fraudulently claiming sick days, The New York Times reported on Monday.

"They and several other investigators, according to a New York Times review of personnel records it obtained, have taken so many sick days that they could have been classified by the city as 'chronic sick' — a designation that can bring increased scrutiny," reported Jan Ransom and William K. Rashbaum. "One of the investigators repeatedly called in sick while traveling out of state, according to the records and a person familiar with the matter, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the person was not authorized to speak publicly."

According to the report, there were three other investigators who took more than 15 sick days in 2022, most of which were taken on Mondays, Fridays, or near holidays.

"None of the investigators, who worked for a unit that conducted surveillance and home visits of jail officers suspected of lying about being ill, have been disciplined for sick-leave abuse," said the report. "After being presented with The Times’s review, the Department of Investigation placed one under investigation for potential sick-leave abuse and disclosed that a second was already under investigation. The department said that its review so far showed that the others had medical documentation for their sick days, but that the review had not been completed."

This comes amid other investigations into theft by city employees.

According to the New York Daily News, an NYPD captain was forced to resign after taking $60,000 in overtime pay for hours he never worked — which he unsuccessfully tried to argue was time partially spent working remotely and spent taking care of his sick parents.