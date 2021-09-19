Teen leaps to death as 80 NYC firefighters respond to kitchen fire: report
A teenager in East Harlem died after jumping from the roof of his New York City Housing Authority building as firefighters battled a blaze in his kitchen, the NY Daily News reports.

"When firefighters arrived at the 10th-floor apartment, Jamel Martinez, 18, fled, said police sources. Martinez's family was not home at the time, said the sources. Witnesses said Martinez jumped from the building's roof," the tabloid reported.

A neighbor on the tenth floor said Martinez "was a sweet kid."

"Respectable, decent, loving and caring. Just a beautiful kid," she said.

Eighty firefighters and twenty FDNY units reportedly responded to the fire.


