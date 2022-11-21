New Zealand court rules voting age of 18 is discriminatory

By Lucy Craymer WELLINGTON (Reuters) -New Zealand's highest court ruled on Monday that the country's current voting age of 18 was discriminatory, forcing parliament to discuss whether it should be lowered. The case, which has been going through the courts since 2020, was bought by advocacy group Make It 16, which wants the age lowered to include 16 and 17 year olds. The Supreme Court found that the current voting age of 18 was inconsistent with the country's Bill of Rights, which gives people a right to be free from age discrimination when they have reached 16. The decision triggers a process ...
Report typos and corrections to: corrections@rawstory.com.
Stories Chosen For You
'I knew we were next': Barman tells of Colorado club shooting horror
November 21, 2022
As barman Michael Anderson cowered on the patio of a nightclub, hiding from the gunman who was killing his friends and colleagues, he was convinced he was going to die too.
"I just felt alone, really alone and scared," he said.
"I didn't even have my phone with me. I was afraid I wouldn't even get to say goodbye to my mother."
Moments earlier he had been pouring drinks at Club Q, a long-established LGBTQ venue in Colorado Springs in the foothills of the US Rocky Mountains.
Earlier there had been a drag show to mark the Transgender Day of Remembrance, and the music was pumping when he began hearing popping sounds.
"I looked up and saw a shadow of a tall person holding a rifle. I saw the gun plainly... and then the shots continued... round after round after round. It was absolutely terrifying," he told AFP.
"I ducked down behind the bar. Glass was just flying everywhere around me, like there were just bullets breaking bottles and whatever else was back there."
Penned in and scared he was going to be targeted, Anderson crawled out to a patio where he and a co-worker wedged themselves between a wall and a booth, seeking any protection they could find.
Inside, the gunman, later identified by police as 22-year-old Anderson Lee Aldrich, was shooting indiscriminately at clubbers in a rampage that would leave at least five dead at 18 wounded, some of them critically.
And he wasn't done yet.
"I saw a gun come out from the patio door, the barrel of a gun sticking out," Anderson said.
"And that was the moment I was most terrified. Because I knew we were next.
"He was gonna find us."
'They saved my life'
What happened next has left Anderson eternally grateful to the people he describes as heroes.
Police say at least two individuals rushed at the shooter and overpowered him.
When Anderson next looked up, he saw the gunman pinned to the floor.
"There were some very brave people beating him and kicking him, stopping him from causing more damage," he said.
"I don't know who did that. But I really would like to know because I'm very grateful. They saved my life last night."
The United States is no stranger to acts of horrific violence, but for Anderson and other members of the LGBTQ community in Colorado Springs, a city of around half a million people, the threat seemed somehow remote.
"The community here is tight-knit," he said. "Everyone knows each other. We're a family, you know where we come together.
"When I started at Club Q... my general manager told me: 'you're a part of our family. Now we're here for you.'
"We always thought this could never happen here; never Colorado Springs, never Club Q.
"But maybe that's something we tell ourselves so we can go out and feel safe."
Anderson said he hopes the gunman will spend the rest of his life in prison, living with the full horror of his actions.
And America, he said, needs to be kinder.
Less than two weeks after an election in which several candidates amped up their anti-gay, anti-trans rhetoric in the rush for votes, politicians need to rethink their strategy, he said.
"The people spewing that may think that it's harmless, and it's just part of their culture war, but their culture war has real consequences I've seen firsthand."
© Agence France-Presse
CONTINUE READING Show less
What to watch for when you are watching the World Cup: Essential reads for on and off the field
November 21, 2022
Whether you call it “soccer” or “football,” the beautiful game is enjoyed by fans around the world. And every four years, it is celebrated in a monthlong spectacle: the World Cup.
This time around, proceedings will start on Nov. 20 in host nation Qatar – something that has caused understandable consternation among human rights advocates and members of the LGBTQ community, given the Arab state’s record on such issues.
In spite of the controversy, the World Cup will be the most-watched sporting event of the year. Here’s a guide to some of what to watch out for.
1. Backing Team USA (or perhaps not)
The U.S. men’s national soccer team makes a return to the top stage in Qatar after not making the cut four years ago in Russia. But that doesn’t mean everyone back home will be cheering them on.
As Vanderbilt University’s John M. Sloop notes, soccer fans in the United States aren’t necessarily cheering on the team in red, white and blue. The green jerseys of El Tri, as the Mexican national team is known, will get a share of that support. In fact, there is a strong argument to be made that Mexico’s is the most popular soccer team in the United States – especially if you look at TV viewership figures. Mexico’s Liga MX is the most-watched soccer league in the U.S. – more popular than both the domestic MLS and the elite European leagues of England, Spain and Italy.
Spectators watch a soccer match between Mexico and the United States.AP Photo/Julio Cortez
As Sloop writes: “Factors ranging from the relatively low popularity of soccer compared with other sports, familiarity with overseas clubs and perhaps more importantly – especially to Americans of Mexican heritage – an attachment to countries deemed to be more traditional ‘soccer nations’ mean that Americans can find ourselves oddly divided over the nation we support in the global game.”
2. Watching out for those special moments
Every World Cup has its moment – think David Beckham’s sending-off, Zidane’s head-butt and Roger Miller’s goal celebration.
During the 1986 World Cup in Mexico, there were two magical moments – and both happened in the same game. Diego Maradona’s “Goal of the Century” was one of them. The other was his “Hand of God” moment.
You have to hand it to Maradona.Archivo El Grafico/Getty Images
Stefan Szymanski at University of Michigan explains why the legacy of that “Hand of God” goal, which really shouldn’t have been a goal, endures to this day. It is due to a combination of factors including the controversy of the goal itself and the politically charged atmosphere of the game.
But above all, it was due to the man at the center of it all.
“Few players have stamped their presence on a World Cup quite like Maradona. His performance in the England game stands as a memorial to his greatness, and the phrase ‘Hand of God’ neatly puts his name in the same sentence as divinity,” Szymanski writes.
3. Backing the underdog
It is already a World Cup that breaks the mold – the first to take place in an Arab country, and the first to happen in November as opposed to a summer month.
Could it also be the first to have an African victor?
History suggests not. As Wycliffe W. Njororai Simiyu of the University of Texas at Tyler notes, at the World Cup African teams have “always promised a great deal … but delivered very little.” This, he explains, is due to “poor preparation, internal controversies, a bad disciplinary record, technical and tactical errors at crucial moments and recruiting foreign coaches at the last minute.”
This time it could be different, and better preparation and stability within African teams could help. Njororai Simiyu’s tip: Senegal and Cameroon have the best chance of the five African nations represented at the finals.
Harvard Kennedy School’s Matthew Andrews takes an analytical approach to assessing African teams’ chances.
Looking at various data sources, he concludes that there is a “significant competitive gap between African countries and the world’s best, which seems to have grown over recent generations. This gap is not encouraging for those hoping for an African World Cup win.”
4. Marveling at the physics
Every World Cup sees the rollout of a new soccer ball – and inevitable complaints from fans about how it performs. John Eric Goff, a physics professor at the University of Lynchburg, analyzes the new ball every four years and has cast his eye over the latest iteration, called the Al Rihla ball.
“Instead of using raised textures to increase surface roughness like with previous balls, the Al Rihla is covered with dimple-like features that give its surface a relatively smooth feel compared to its predecessors,” he writes. It might mean that it moves a little bit faster, but other than that the footballers at the World Cup shouldn’t notice much of a difference.
Not forgetting the concerns
What happens on the pitch will be only half the story of the 2022 World Cup.
Controversy has dogged the event ever since sport’s governing body, FIFA, handed Qatar hosting duties back in 2010; Daryl Adair at University of Technology Sydney explains why.
First there are the rights issues. Qatar had allowed “vulnerable foreign workers – who were central to building World Cup infrastructure – to be exploited, with employment and living conditions consistent with modern slavery,” Adair writes. Incremental reform has taken place in Qatar on the issue, notably a move away from the “kafala system” under which employers were free to exploit a migrant workforce through low wages, poor working conditions and abuse. Yet concerns remain, especially over the refusal of Qatar to compensate the families of migrant employees killed on World Cup-related projects.
Hosting the World Cup in Qatar also runs counter to the inclusionary efforts of many national soccer bodies, which are keen to stamp out homophobia in the game. The emirate state views homosexuality as an affront to Islam and criminalizes same-sex activity. But here, too, it is bending a little, with reports that public shows of affection by same-sex couples will not result in prosecution.
“The world has come to Qatar and, for a time at least, it’s adjusting its local norms,” Adair notes, adding: “A more enduring World Cup legacy has been incremental reforms to the treatment of foreign workers, though an absence of an effective remedy for the families of deceased workers continues to raise a bloody red card upon Qatar.”
Matt Williams, Senior Breaking News and International Editor, The Conversation
This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.
CONTINUE READING Show less
Midterm elections have handed Joe Biden a divided Congress – history tells us that’s bad for good government
November 21, 2022
Contrary to the expectations of many observers, the “red wave” stopped at the House of Representatives and only delivered the Republican Party a small majority. The Senate, though, will remain under Democrat control. So the US Congress will be divided until the 2024 election and the Biden administration no longer has the numbers to get its legislative program through without a fight – or at least, negotiation “across the aisle”.
And that can be a problem for US governance – sustainable solutions to major policy issues need both congressional and presidential approval. A failure to provide answers for pressing issues will further depress public opinion about the government and democratic institutions.
From now until January 2024, presidential influence on lawmaking is largely diminished. To become a law, a proposed bill requires first the approval of both chambers and second the signature of the president. If the two chambers are unable to agree on a common version of a bill or if the bill is vetoed by the president, the proposed policy change is not enacted and the status quo prevails. The production of laws therefore needs a higher level of bipartisan support.
Divided government increases the chances of political gridlock and reduces the likelihood that presidential proposals will become law. It raises the chance of a government shutdown and corresponds to fewer acts of significant legislation per congress.
Two factors will make the next two years particularly difficult. The first stems from accelerating levels of polarization among legislators. The second is the presence of presidential reelection concerns, if Joe Biden decides to run again in two years time.
Polarization has reduced Congress’s capacity to legislate and, as a result, public policy is unable to adjust to changing economic and demographic circumstances. As the distance between the preferred policy of legislators, less legislation is created and eventually passes Congress. Policy debate is replaced with acts of obstructionism and acts of grandstanding, where politicians simply signal their policy position to their constituents.
Situations that combine polarization, divided government and reelection motives of presidents reinforce these tendencies. Consider the 112th Congress after the first midterms during Barack Obama’s administration which ran from 2011 to 2013, or the 116th Congress which ran from 2019 to 2021, after the midterms during Donald Trump’s term of office. Like Joe Biden now, Obama and Trump faced a divided government after the midterms and both were up for reelection. The graph below shows that this resulted in particular strong falls in the number of new laws passed (25% for Obama, 22% for Trump).
The figure calculates the number of laws by congress. Switches from unified to divided government are highlighted in yellow.
Author calculations. Data: https://www.govinfo.gov/
Beyond the quantity of legislation, the shift from unified to divided government during the Obama era also influenced the type of legislation enacted. The laws that passed after the midterms in 2010 were more often related to public goods, such as defense or infrastructure, rather than private legislation. Moreover, the share of bipartisan co-sponsors on passed laws grew from 38% to 47%, while minority party support in voting climbed from below 40% to about 60%. The graph below demonstrates that approved laws became more complex (3% for Obama, 8% for Trump) as they had for example more exemptions built in to attract a degree of bipartisan support.
The figure calculates the complexity of laws, defined as the share of sentences with contingencies, by congress. Switches from unified to divided government are highlighted in yellow.
Author calculations. Data: https://www.govinfo.gov/
Legislative footprint of the next congress
The result of the recent midterms is likely to shape the legislative footprint of the government even more when compared to those historically comparable cases.
This is because of the extent of polarization between the representatives of the two parties in the US Congress. As this polarization keeps increasing, we believe that the drop in the number of new laws passed will be even sharper than in the previous cases. Growing polarisation reduces the policy space on which legislators are willing to compromise and thus leads to more gridlock.
This naturally translates into a high chance of government shutdowns as strongly partisan legislators are determined to undermine their opponents’ political agenda regardless of the costs. For example, the upcoming negotiations between Biden and House Republicans over raising the debt limit will be a particularly thorny issue.
Added to that, the democratic majority in the Senate and the possibility of a Biden veto makes the passage of partisan bills proposed by Republicans in the House virtually impossible. But the same thing cuts both ways – and Democrat-sponsored legislation that gets through is unlikely to include progressive social policy proposals on Bidens’ agenda – for example provisions that protect Roe v. Wade or ban assault-weapon sales.
There is also a likelihood that the quality of the legislation might deteriorate. Recent research suggests that excessive legislative activism by either side worsens the quality of laws. As this study investigates a period when congress was substantially less polarized (1973-1989), the currently much higher level and continuing rise of polarisation in the American public creates powerful incentives for legislators to demonstrate their activism to their constituents via the bills they propose. This will limit Congress’s ability to carefully improve submitted legislation.
Phases of divided government with reduced legislative activity have also been associated with positive reform of institutions such as the civil service. But the current environment – with the severe distrust in institutions and politics that prevails – makes such efforts unlikely.
This could become everyone’s problem. The divided Congress is likely to mean a reduced chance of policy agreement on issues such as climate change or the US approach to the Russia-Ukraine war. It’s that serious.
Christoph Pfeufer, Postdoctoral Researcher in Political Economy, Bocconi University and Massimo Morelli, Professor of Economics and Political Science, Bocconi University
This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.
CONTINUE READING Show less
Copyright © 2022 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email corrections@rawstory.com.
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}