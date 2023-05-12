Newly leaked audio reveals Alex Jones’ verbal abuse towards ex-wife

Newly revealed audio exposes right-wing host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones' relationship with his ex-wife, The Daily Beast reports.



The Infowars titan can be heard threatening formerly Kelly Jones — now Nichols — several times in the November 2009 audio, which was released by The Daily Mail Thursday.

The Daily Beast reports:

The shocking audio draws eerie parallels to another alt-right figurehead—Steven Crowder, who had footage of him verbally abusing his then-wife in a similar fashion to Alex released earlier this month.

The similarities aren't lost on Kelly, who was partly inspired to release her own clip after seeing the Crowder leak.

In the nearly six-minute clip, the pair can be heard arguing over the location of an iPhone, as Nichols dealt with a case of pneumonia.

"I've been lying in the room and you've been insulting me the whole time I've been sick, expressing disdain and hatred for me," she said.

He replied, "I've never known anyone who acts like you when they're sick."

"You better learn," Jones said to Nichols several times.

"I'm not afraid of you," she shot back.

"No, you better be afraid of the consequences," Jones replied.

Later in the audio the GOPer can heard calling his ex-wife "really trashy," and commenting, "I do hate you; you're just like your mother."

Nichols, who is Jewish, elaborated on her thoughts towards her ex-husband in an interview with The Daily Beast, saying, "He's a total racist, adding, "Alex used to tell me all the time that he was going to start a new family because my genes were flawed."

She added, "I think America deserves to know the kind of man Alex Jones is. He doesn't care about kids," before also sharing her thoughts on how her ex-husband's behavior mirrors former President Donald Trump's, as displayed in CNN's town hall Wednesday.

The Daily Beast reports Kelly noted, "Trump's behavior in the town hall represents," in her opinion, "a pattern of harmful family norms on the political right."

She suggested, "In the context of the horrible, grossly negligent CNN Trump town hall, the common thread in extremism in the family dynamic is that of domestic violence."



