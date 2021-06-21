Hogan Gidley and Jenna Ellis to join pro-Trump Newsmax network

A pair of Donald Trump allies are joining Newsmax as contributors.

Hogan Gidley, who served as deputy White House press secretary and worked on Trump's re-election campaign, and Jenna Ellis, who served on the ex-president's legal team after he lost the November 2020 election, will join the conservative network as paid contributors.



The pair appeared over the weekend at the Faith and Freedom Coalition conference.