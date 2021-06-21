Hogan Gidley and Jenna Ellis to join pro-Trump Newsmax network

A pair of Donald Trump allies are joining Newsmax as contributors.
Hogan Gidley, who served as deputy White House press secretary and worked on Trump's re-election campaign, and Jenna Ellis, who served on the ex-president's legal team after he lost the November 2020 election, will join the conservative network as paid contributors.
NEW: Former Trump White House Deputy Press Secretary Hogan Gidley and Legal Advisor to Former Pres. Trump Jenna Ell… https://t.co/4wIDaIDeDz— Alex Salvi (@Alex Salvi) 1624297180.0
The pair appeared over the weekend at the Faith and Freedom Coalition conference.