Newsmax replaced by another right-wing channel on DirecTV
A view of DirecTV satellite dishes at AT&T Los Angeles Broadcast Center in Culver City, California, on Jan. 31, 2020. - Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times/TNS

That escalated quickly. DirecTV announced Thursday it will replace Newsmax with another right-wing TV station. Word of the satellite service provider’s new partnership comes after Newsmax — which was dropped from DirecTV’s lineup at the stroke of midnight Wednesday — whined it was a victim of “political discrimination and censorship.” “DIRECTV will launch conservative opinion and commentary network The First across all three of its video services ... very soon,” DirecTV said in a statement. Fox News castaway Bill O’Reilly and Donald Trump sycophant Liz Wheeler, formerly of OAN, lead The First’...