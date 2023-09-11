Newsom faces backlash after saying he would appoint a Black woman as interim senator

Congresswoman Barbara Lee of California speaks at a "Just Majority" nationwide bus tour press conference to call for reforms to the U.S. Supreme Court on May 21, 2023, in Oakland, California. - Kimberly White/Getty Images North America/TNS
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office Monday tried to contain the political brushfire ignited by his suggestion he would appoint a Black woman caretaker as an interim senator if the ailing Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., is unable to complete her term. A Newsom aide said there’s no vacancy to discuss and none appears imminent. “This is a hypothetical on top of a hypothetical. There is no vacancy for any U.S. Senate seat, nor does the Governor anticipate there will be one,” said Anthony York, Newsom’s senior adviser for communications and strategy. The furor began Sunday when Newsom ...