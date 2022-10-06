Next January 6 committee hearing scheduled for next week
Representative Liz Cheney (R) speaks flanked by US Representative Bennie Thompson, chairman of the House committee investigating the Capitol riot, during a House Select Committee hearing. (Mandel Ngan/AFP)

The U.S. House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack has announced its next, and possibly final, public hearing is scheduled for one week from today, Thursday, October 13, at 1:00 PM ET.

The hearing had been slated for late last month but was postponed due to Hurricane Ian.

Topics have not yet been made public but the Committee has been very dedicated to releasing key information ahead of hearings.