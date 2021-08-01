NFL coach 'disappointed' and 'frustrated' with unvaccinated after 3 QBs sidelined due to COVID protocols
Screengrab.

One National Football League head coach is voicing frustration with the unvaccinated after COVID-19 protocols sidelined three of his quarterbacks.

"Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer has been very outspoken about his opinion on the COVID-19 vaccine: everyone should get it. But, despite repeated attempts to get his players protected from the virus, several of Zimmer's Vikings remain unvaccinated," Sports Illustrated's "The Spun" reported Saturday.

"I am disappointed that this happened. I'm frustrated, not just with my football players who didn't get vaccinated, but I'm frustrated with everybody [who has not been vaccinated]," he said.


