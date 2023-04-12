Nick Carter faces renewed rape allegations from singer Melissa Schuman
Nick Carter, a member of the Backstreet Boys, appears in court during a hearing at the Regional Justice Center on March 29, 2023, in Las Vegas. - Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal/TNS

Over five years since singer Melissa Schuman unsuccessfully pressed for criminal charges against Nick Carter, she is now suing the Backstreet Boys singer, claiming that he sexually assaulted her and forcibly took her virginity. In 2017, Schuman accused Carter of raping her when the two were filming the TV movie “The Hollow” together in 2002. Carter, then 22, allegedly invited the 18-year-old Schuman back to his Santa Monica apartment, where he gave her alcohol before forcibly performing oral sex on her and pressuring her to do the same to him. Then, Schuman claims, despite her explaining that ...