Nicolle Wallace: Trump is an 'enemy of the Constitution' after call to 'terminate' nation's founding document

MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace slammed Donald Trump as an "enemy of the Constitution" on Monday after the ex-president, over the weekend, called for the U.S. Constitution to be terminated.

Trump demanded "the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution," in light of his most recent – and false – claim the 2020 presidential election was stolen.

That was Saturday, on his Truth Social account.

On Monday, Trump denied having ever said it, despite the post still being up.

Wallace characterized Trump's call to terminate the Constitution "an extraordinary statement even by the standards of a failed wannabe autocrat who plotted a coup against his own government and recently dined with white supremacists."

"The disgraced ex-president made his contempt for our democracy as clear as ever, when he called for the United States Constitution to be 'terminated.'"

Quoting The Washington Post, Wallace said: "Trump's message on his Truth Social platform reiterated the baseless claims he has made since 2020, that the election was stolen, but he went further by suggesting that the country abandon one of its founding documents."

She also played a clip of Republican Congressman Dave Joyce of Ohio from Sunday's ABC News.

Rep. Joyce in the clip twists and turns but ultimately admits that if Trump is the GOP nominee for president in 2024 he will vote for him.

"Well, again, it's early I think there's gonna be a lot of people in the primary I think at the end of the day, you will have -- wherever the Republicans tend to pick up I will fall in behind because that's –"

ABC News' George Stephanopoulos interjected, asking,"Even if it's Donald Trump, as he's called for suspending the Constitution?"

"Again, I think it's gonna be a big field. I don't think Donald Trump's gonna clear out the field like he did in 2016."

"I will support whoever the Republican nominee is," Joyce added.

"And I don't don't think that at this point he will be able to get there because I think there's a lot of other good quality candidates out there."

"He says a lot of things," Joyce continued, refusing to denounce Trump.

"Let's not speed past that moment," Wallace urged. "This is exactly how Trump happened. All the Republicans in Washington and around the country said, [Trump] 'says all sorts of stupid you know what. Dorsn't mean he's going to do it.'"

"He did all of it, all of it. And then some," she chastised.

Watch below or at this link.

