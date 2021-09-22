'Losing loser seeks to lose some more': Legal experts dissect Trump's lawsuit against his niece

Legal experts were unimpressed by Donald Trump's lawsuit against The New York Times and his niece, Mary Trump.

His niece had harsh words for the lawsuit in an interview with The Daily Beast.

"I think he is a f*cking loser, and he is going to throw anything against the wall he can. It's desperation," the psychologist said. "The walls are closing in and he is throwing anything against the wall that will stick. As is always the case with Donald, he'll try and change the subject."

Legal experts was also critical of the lawsuit.

"Yeah, good luck with that as a legal theory," former federal prosecutor Joyce Vance told MSNBC's Rachel Maddow. "It does sound very much like someone who's desperate to try to turn the tables and certainly the former president has a history of trying to abuse the legal system for his own benefit. So this looks like another chapter in that same book."

"Why isn't this being brought by Trump's usual lawyers?" Attorney Bradley P. Moss wondered. "Also, why does this lawsuit fail to make any reference to the fact they tried to block publication based on the NDA and lost in court?"

"Losing loser seeks to lose some more," former federal prosecutor Katie Phang said.

Later on MSNBC, Lawrence O'Donnell asked former acting Solicitor General Neal Katyal about Trump's lawsuit.

"Yeah, i'm going to go out on a limb and say this isn't going anywhere," Katyal said.

"You know, for one thing, if you really believe this Donald Trump, why do you wait an entire year before suing? He's complaining about stuff that happened a year ago," he noted. "If the harm's so great, you wait until now?"

"And the big problem is here is something Trump hasn't read but we know: it's called the First Amendment, freedom of press," he continued. "Good luck, Donald Trump, challenging that and suing The New York Times. This one, I think, we know the results already."

