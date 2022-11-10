Nike co-founder says Kyrie Irving’s deal with brand likely over
Kyrie Irving of the Brooklyn Nets reacts in the fourth quarter against the Indiana Pacers at Barclays Center on October 29, 2022, in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. - Elsa/Getty Images North America/TNS

Nike co-founder Phil Knight said Kyrie Irving’s deal with the shoe brand is likely over and doubts that the star guard will be welcomed back to the company. Knight added that he doesn’t “know for sure” about the decision in a television interview with CNBC. “Kyrie stepped over the line. It’s kind of that simple. And so he made some statements that we just can’t abide by. And that’s where we ended the relationship,” Knight said in the interview. The company announced last week that they suspended their relationship with Irving after the guard posted links to an antisemitic film on his social me...