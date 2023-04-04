Nikki Fried, Senate leader Book arrested by police during abortion protest
Florida Democratic Party Chair Nikki Fried, shown in August 2022, and Senate Minority Leader Lauren Book were arrested during a demonstration over an abortion bill on Monday. - Joe Raedle/Getty Images North America/TNS

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida Democratic Party Chair Nikki Fried and Senate Minority Leader Lauren Book were arrested and taken away in handcuffs Monday night during a demonstration over an abortion bill outside Tallahassee City Hall near the Capitol. The two Democratic leaders were with about 40 abortion-rights advocates protesting the Senate’s passage on Monday of SB 300, which bans most abortions after six weeks. Eleven protestorssitting in a circle singing “Lean on Me” on the plaza outside City Hall were detained and taken to jail, witnesses said. They were charged with trespass after warnin...